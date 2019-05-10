WHY TOP ACADEMIC HANGED HIMSELF





SHOCKING details of prominent academic and Lupane State University Centre for Continuing Education director Dr Ndabezinhle Ncube who allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his house in Manningdale suburb in Bulawayo on Friday last week have emerged.





B-Metro can establish that Dr Ncube, who was also active in football as a match commissioner in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) allegedly hanged himself in one of the cottages at his house barely a few hours after his wife Evon Ncube approached the courts claiming he was emotionally abusing her by singing or playing music which was suicidal.





It then appears Dr Ncube couldn’t fathom the idea that his wife had dragged him to the Bulawayo Civil Court seeking a protection order against him, also claiming that he was cheating on her with several women.





In court papers in possession of this publication, Evon, who is employed as a lecturer at the United College of Education in Bulawayo claimed her husband was always saying hurtful words and sang songs that had painful meanings against her and the children.





“I am married to Ndabezinhle Ncube since 16 December 1991.There are two children born of the marriage and all have attained majority status. The respondent and I are still residing together in the same house but occupy different bedrooms since 2016. The respondent has become verbally and emotionally abusive towards me and the children.





“He often says hurtful words and sings songs that have painful meanings and insinuating that I am a harlot and that our children are not his. He has a tendency of singing or playing music which is suicidal.





“He has been seeing other women since 2014 and no longer hides it to an extent that he puts his phone on louder speaker in my presence and the children whenever he is communicating with them,” Evon’s application reads in part.





Evon further said her husband was no longer financially supporting the family.





She added: “He closes water when the children or me are bathing. He also no longer eats what the children and I cook. His way of communication has been through songs and talking alone but directing/ referring to any of us in the house.





“He once entered into my room and cut off my bags. I fear with his continued behaviour he may start being violent towards me and our children. I hereby pray for a protection order against him so that he may refrain from verbally and emotionally abusing me and the children.”





She also stated that her husband had on several occasions threatened to assault her.





Apparently, fearing the humiliation of a trial, Ncube sneaked out of the court leading the presiding magistrate Racheal Mukanga to grant an order in his absence compelling him not to verbally, physically and emotionally abuse his wife or threaten her in any way.





The magistrate also ordered him not to close water from the main switch when his wife was bathing. After the court session Evon is reported to have left Bulawayo for Harare to attend a workshop.





A bottle of Kontakil poison which was bought on the day in question was also found next to his lifeless body. Dr Ncube is also alleged to have left three suicide notes in which he was accusing his wife of cheating on him.



