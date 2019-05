WE WILL BREAK BREAD CARTELS : MINISTER

“We had bakeries that were preferred in our local communities. When they closed I don’t believe there was an effort or study to understand why they had to close because their closure did not translate to shortage of bread. People did not put effort, those were our indigenous businesses closing and why was it so? That was the beginning of the genesis of cartels and monopolies, where a big guy controls the supply of flour to you a competitor and they determine the price they sell to you and the quantities. And if you are to become a big competitor, you would face shortages,” said Cde Ndlovu.