WE WILL APPEAL : MDC

THE High Court yesterday nullified Nelson Chamisa’s MDC presidency and ordered the party to organise an extra-ordinary congress to choose a new leader within a month, but the youthful opposition politician vowed to go ahead with his party’s planned elective congress later this month while appealing the court ruling.

The verdict by Justice Edith Mushore follows an application by MDC secretary for Gokwe Sesame district, Elias Mashavira, who petitioned the High Court last year seeking nullification of

Chamisa and his deputy Elias Mudzuri’s appointment into the party’s presidium.