WE HAVE NOT ELECTED THE OPPENHEIMERS, MALEMA WARNS RAMAPHOSA

“Comrade president, Stellenbosch is a big problem. We know your proximity to Stellenbosch. We know your proximity to [the] Oppenheimers. We have not elected Oppenheimers. We have not elected Stellenbosch here. I told your predecessor [Jacob Zuma] in 2011 that we have not elected the Guptas, we elected him, and he must lead us. He refused to listen to that.