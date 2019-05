WE ARE MOBILISING FOR MASS ACTION : ZCTU

“In addition, pension and other statutory contributions have been severely eroded, compromising applicable benefit payments. For example, with average minimum wages of ZWL$300, against a food poverty line (FPL) of ZWL$295 and a total consumption poverty line (TCPL) of ZWL$873 for a family of five in April 2019, it is evident that such wages are below survival levels, reducing most workers to the working poor. That is why the ZCTU has been demanding a minimum wage of US$600,” the statement read.