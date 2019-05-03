WATER SHEDDING RETURNS TO BYO





THE Bulawayo City Council has with immediate effect re-introduced a 48-hour water shedding schedule in all suburbs amid revelations the city is among areas that will be hit by severe water shortages in the country as dam levels have reached critical levels.





In an interview, Zinwa communications and marketing manager Mrs Marjorie Munyonga said dams levels decreased by 0,41 percent owing to little or no inflows and an upsurge in withdrawals.





“As at April 23, 2019, the national dam level average was 68.6 percent marking a 0, 41 percent decline from the previous week. Bulawayo, Beitbridge, Gwanda, Gokwe, Mutawatawa, Chiredzi, Rushinga, Shurugwi and some parts of Masvingo Province are going to be largely affected.

“While water in a good number of dams is sufficient to meet the domestic needs of various urban areas and irrigation needs for farmers, such areas will face water distress as the country did not receive normal rains this year,” she said.





Mrs Munyonga said the Gwayi Catchment area has a dam level average of 63, 9 percent while Manyame has 89, 6 percent, with Mazowe having 94, 6 percent, Mzingwane 65, 8 percent, Runde 58, 1 percent, Sanyati 73, 9 percent and Save 81, 9 percent.





Meanwhile, Bulawayo Town Clerk Mr Christopher Dube yesterday said the city has re-introduced water shedding owing to challenges with raw water pumping at Ncema Water Works and Inyankuni Dam.





However, industry, mines and the Central Business District will not be affected.





“The city of Bulawayo would like to advise members of the public of the reintroduction of the 48-hour water shedding programme citywide with effect from Friday May 3 2019 (today). This is due to challenges with the raw water pumps at Ncema Waterworks and Inyankuni Dam. Meanwhile, this has affected the raw water pumping volumes to Criterion waterworks resulting in the raw water reservoir reaching critical levels.





“The water shedding programme is subject to change if the raw water reservoir level improves or deteriorates beyond the critical level. All the areas that are on high ground and are likely to be affected for more than 48 hours will have water supply by bowsers,” said Mr Dube.





Supplies will be cut at 7:30AM and restored 48 hours later at 7:30AM in all suburbs.





According to the new water shedding schedule, areas that are fed from Criterion reservoir which include Nkulumane, Nketa, Sizinda, Tshabalala, Bellevue, Newton West and West Somerton, supplies will be cut on Monday and restored on Wednesday.





Emganwini and Pumula will be without water from Wednesday to Friday.





Mr Dube said in areas that are fed from the Magwegwe reservoir such as Cowdray Park, Emakhandeni, Gwabalanda and Maplanka, supplies would be cut on Monday and restored on Wednesday.





In Luveve, Magwegwe, Njube, Entumbane, Mpopoma, Lobengula, Mabutweni, Iminyela, Pelandaba and Matshobane, there will be no tap water from Wednesday until Friday.





For areas that are supplied by Tuli reservoir which include Lochview, Sunninghill, Marlands, Glencoe, Riverside, Waterford, Manningdale, Willsgrove, Buena vista and Douglasdale, water supplies will be cut on Thursday and restored on Saturday.





In Esigodini, Imbizo Barracks, Fortunesgate, Selborne Park, Matsheumhlophe, Parklands, Khumalo, Queenspark, Suburbs, Mahatshula, Woodville and Kingsdale, supplies will be cut on Tuesday and restored on Thursday.





The Town Clerk further revealed that areas supplied by Rifle Range, which include Harrisvale, Jungle, Trenance, Richmond, Sauerstown and Neqi will be without water from Wednesday to Friday.





Barbourfields, Mzilikazi, Nguboyenja and Makokoba will have no water from Monday to Wednesday.



