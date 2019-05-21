VOTING ENDS IN MALAWI

Chilima votes

Voting should be coming to an end in Malawi's presidential, parliamentary and local council elections.





Three of the seven presidential candidates are all thought to have a chance of winning.





President Peter Mutharika is running for a second term, but he is being challenged by his own vice-president, Saulos Chilima, and Lazarus Chakwera.





In the morning, there were some delays, but at 07:00 local time (05:00 GMT), an hour after polls were supposed to open, voting was taking place in 97% of polling stations, the independent Malawi Electoral Support Network says.





There were no significant reports of violence or intimidation and the election appeared to be well organised, BBC Focus on Africa's David Amanor says.





"I'm very excited to vote since voting is my right," one woman in a voting queue in the capital, Lilongwe, told David earlier.





"We are all here to vote for our nation," another man said. Counting at the polling stations is expected to start immediately after they close.



