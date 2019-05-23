VET OFFICER STEALS RGTS$150, FAKES ROBBERY





A VETERINARY officer stationed in Nkayi district has been arrested for allegedly stealing RTGS$150 realised from the vaccination of dogs in the area and lying that he had been robbed.





Sikhumbuzo Nyathi (49) of MC 21 at Nkayi Centre is assisting police with investigations, Matabeleland North provincial police spokesperson Chief Inspector Siphiwe Makonese confirmed.





She said Nyathi was deployed to carry out a dog vaccination programme at Nkone Business Centre on Wednesday last week and allegedly stole the money realised from the exercise.





Chief Insp Makonese said Nyathi is expected to appear in court charged with deliberately supplying false information to a public authority and theft of trust property.





“I can confirm the arrest of a veterinary extension officer from Nkayi. On 15 May 2019, the accused was deployed to conduct a dog vaccination programme at Nkone Business Centre where he collected RTGS$150 from 150 vaccine dosages after issuing 150 certificates. On 15 May, he advised his supervisor Roh Ndebele that he had been robbed of the money and other items including his two cellphones,” said Chief Insp Makonese.





She said Nyathi implicated a man called Mr Nkazimu Losilempa of Fudu area as the person who had robbed him. Police interrogated Mr Losilempa.

After thorough investigations, police established that Nyathi had fabricated the report as no robbery had taken place.





A search was conducted at his house and a receipt book, RTGS$150 cash, dog vaccines and certificate books were recovered. She said Nyathi intended to deprive the State.



