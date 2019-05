TYCOON LOSES PLANE

“On a balance of probabilities, all indications points in one direction, that the judgment debtor (Bredenkamp) is the owner of the aircraft. In his attempt to evade execution in satisfaction of a judgment of this court, the judgment debtor has colluded with the claimant (Longhorn Limited) to file a non-existent claim. In fact, as the claimant is not the owner there is no valid claim before this court,” Justice Chiweshe said.