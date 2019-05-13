TWO MORE CHINHOYI UNI STUDENTS KILLED IN ACCIDENTS





TWO more Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT) students died last week on Friday when they were hit by a car driven by another student near Jongwe shopping centre, Chinhoyi.





One of the students, Kudakwashe Ndugu, died on the spot, while the other, whose name could not be published because his relatives were yet to be informed, died on his way to a local hospital.





CUT spokesperson Zachariah Pumhayi confirmed the accident, saying the institution would issue a statement.





“I am just told unofficially he is not our student, but our student hit two students who perished. I will get official confirmation from Student Affairs and the Chaplain, then we will issue a statement,” said Pumhayi



