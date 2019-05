TWO MAKOROKOZA KILLED IN SHAFTS

“As police, we discourage people from engaging in illegal mining activities as they only lead to unwarranted deaths. Most of the miners have no expertise in mining and they also do not have the right machinery to carry out mining activities. More so, such conduct can lead to the arrest of those caught in the act of illegally mining precious minerals. We also encourage members of the public to quickly report such accidents so that help can be provided on time so as to avoid unnecessary deaths,” said Assistant Inspector Chananda.