TWO COURT OFFICIALS KILLED IN ACCIDENT





TWO court officials from Hwange Magistrates’ Court died on the spot while others were injured after a vehicle they were travelling in burst its tyre and veered off the road along the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road yesterday.





The two were part of a group of seven officials from the Judicial Services Commission who were travelling in a vehicle, an Isuzu twin-cab belonging to area prosecutor-in-charge of Matabeleland North Province Mrs Martha Cheda, who was also injured in the accident.





They were travelling from Hwange to attend a wedding of a colleague in Matsheumhlophe in Bulawayo when the accident occurred at the 60km peg near Insuza. Officer Commanding Police in Lupane District, Chief Superintendent Edgar Dhliwayo confirmed the accident which occurred yesterday morning.





He, however, said details were still sketchy. “I can confirm that we received a report about an accident that killed two people while others were injured. I can’t give more details as yet as we are waiting for a report from a team that went to attend the scene,” said Chief Supt Dhliwayo.





He said the deceased’s bodies whose names are withheld as their next of kin were yet to be informed yesterday, were ferried to the mortuary while the injured were rushed to Mpilo Central Hospital.





One of the deceased was a prosecutor while the other was an office administrator at the Hwange Magistrates Courts.



