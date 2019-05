TSVANGIRAI'S SMALL HOUSE FIGHTS FRAUD CONVICTION

Ms Chinyanda reportedly told Pamberi that the defendant in the issue had paid part of the money owed to her and also made an urgent chamber application at the High Court. Pamberi is then reported to have told Ms Chinyanda that she had a connection at the High Court, who was able to make a follow-up on the case. Pamberi is said to have later phoned Ms Chinyanda, saying that her contact had checked on the file at the court.