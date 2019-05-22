TOP WHITE FARMERS NAMED AMONG NEW AGRI PARASTATAL BOARDS





President Mnangagwa has approved the dissolution of the entire board of the Cold Storage Commission (CSC) by Lands, Agriculture, Water, Climate and Rural Resettlement Minister Perrance Shiri.





The President also approved the appointment of the Pig Industry Board (PIB), Zimbabwe National Water Authority (ZINWA), Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board (TIMB), Grain Marketing Board (GMB) and Agricultural Rural Development Marketing Authority (ARDA).





In a statement yesterday, Lands, Agriculture, Water, Climate and Rural Resettlement secretary, Mr Ringson Chitsiko said the new CSC board will be announced in due course.





“His Excellency the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Cde E.D Mnangagwa has approved the dissolution of the entire board of Cold Storage Commission by the Honourable Air Chief Marshal (Rtd) P. Shiri, Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Water, Climate and Rural Resettlement with immediate effect,” he said.





Mr Chitsiko said the President had also approved the appointment of the TIMB, ARDA, GMB, ZINWA and PIB boards with immediate effect.





The PIB board will be headed by Mr Craig Devenport, who will be deputised by Dr Sharai Ncube.





Mr Devenport replaces Mr Zvinechimwe Churu. Other board members are Dr Thembekile Ncube, and Messrs James Chipunza, Andrew Shonhiwa and Bothwell Makodza.





“The seventh board member will be announced in due course,” he said.





The Zinwa board will now be chaired by Engineer Bongile Ndiweni, who will be deputised by Air Marshal Henry Muchena (Rtd).





The board was previously chaired by Engineer Michael Tumbare.





Other Zinwa board members are Dr Remember Benjamin, Dr Sanzani Diarra, Engineer Robert Mutepfa and Messrs Norman Maisiri, Alan Franklin, Taurai Maurukira, Howard Marowa, Mrs Nyaradzo Tirivanhu and Mrs Maud Munogwa.





The TIMB board is now chaired by Mr Patrick Devenish, who replaces Mrs Monica Chinamasa.





Mrs Nomusa Dube is the deputy board chairperson while other board members are Mr Rob Webb, Lt-General Engelbert Rugeje (Rtd), Mrs Majorie Munyonga, Mr Phibart Mambiri, Dr Andrew Matibiri and Mr Bernard Mache.





Mr Chitsiko said the ninth board member will be announced in due course. ARDA will be chaired by Dr Muntubane Nzima who is taking over from Mr Basil Nyabadza.





Dr Nzima will be deputised by Dr Johannes Makadho.





Other members are Mr Brian Herry Oldrieve, Dr Darlington Muzeza, Advocate Thembinkosi Magwaliba, Dr Adelaide Munodawafa, Mr William Mbona and Dr Conrad Zawe.





The ninth board member will be announced soon.





GMB board will be chaired Ms Joylyn Ndoro who takes over from Mr Charles Chikaura while Dr Henry Mushinga will deputise him.





Other board members are Mr Nick Swanepoel, Mrs Rosina Hove, Mr Lloyd Belinksy, Mr Thompson Mukahlera, Mr Rockie Mutenha and Mr Clemence Bwenje.



