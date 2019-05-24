THERESA MAY QUITS





Theresa May has finally announced her resignation date today - after nearly three years of Brexit gridlock.





The struggling, under-fire Prime Minister named a date to quit after months of pressure.





Allies said Mrs May has penned in the date to avoid the indignity of being forced out by her MPs.





Mrs May has agreed to resign on June 7 - after a UK State Visit by Donald Trump and D-Day commemorations are safely over. Her exit will trigger a Tory leadership contest lasting around six weeks or more.





The frontrunners are led by Boris Johnson - who could steer Brexit in a dramatically harder direction.