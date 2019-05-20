TEEN RAPED AT CLEANSING CEREMONY





A 56-YEAR-OLD self-proclaimed prophet has been jailed 20 years for raping a 14-year-old juvenile under the pretext of cleansing her of evil objects in her body.





Alfosi Nzinga of Silalatshani area in Filabusi pleaded not guilty to rape when he appeared before Gwanda regional magistrate, Mr Mark Dzira, but was convicted due to overwhelming evidence. Nzinga was sentenced to 20 years imprisonment of which three years were suspended on condition that he does not commit a similar offence within the next five years.





He will serve an effective 17 years. Prosecuting, Mr Mncedisi Dube said Nzinga raped the juvenile, who is a Form Two pupil, on several occasions in January and February while he was temporarily staying at the complainant’s home.





“In December last year the complainant went to stay with her mother in Gwanda for the school holidays. She returned to Filabusi in January when schools had opened and learnt that Nzinga was now staying at her home after he had been offered temporary accommodation by her grandmother.





“During his stay Nzinga invited the juvenile to sleep in his bedroom on two occasions but she refused. On the third attempt the juvenile sought advice from her grandmother who told her to comply. The juvenile followed her grandmother’s advice and went to sleep in Nzinga’s bedroom. Nzinga told the juvenile that she had some evil objects in her body and he had to cleanse her,” he said.





Mr Dube said Nzinga instructed the complainant to remove her clothes and he applied an unknown herb all over her body and sprinkled some herbs on the floor where she was going to sleep.





He said Nzinga also removed his clothes and told the juvenile that he was supposed to have sexual intercourse with her as part of the cleansing process. Mr Dube said the juvenile tried to resist but Nzinga overpowered her and raped her.





“From that day onwards until 21 February Nzinga raped the juvenile on several occasions during his stay at her home. The juvenile remained quiet about the matter as she thought her grandmother was in support of what Nzinga was doing. On 25 February the complainant escaped from her grandmother’s homestead and went to her mother in Gwanda and narrated what Nzinga had done to her.





“The matter was reported to the police the following day resulting in Nzinga’s arrest,” he said.





In his defence, Nzinga denied raping the complainant. He said the juvenile’s grandmother invited him to stay at their homestead as she wanted him to cleanse the juvenile. Nzinga said during his stay the juvenile’s grandmother forced him to sleep in the same bedroom with the complainant.



