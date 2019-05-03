TEACHERS THREATEN GO SLOW NEXT WEEK





Zimbabwe teachers said yesterday they would not be returning to their work stations next Tuesday when the schools open for the second term, unless the government reviewed their salaries.





Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (PTUZ) secretary-general, Raymond Majongwe, also accused the government of spurning their calls for dialogue.





"We have communicated to government that things are bad. We asked them to organise a meeting, but they are not responding. Judging from what is on the ground, teachers are not going to teach.





"We tried our best to engage the government, and so they must not blame us if our members fail to come to work. We gave them enough time but they did nothing," Majongwe told the Daily News.





Amalgamated Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (Artuz) secretary-general, Robson Chere, also said their members would be embarking on a go-slow. "We have resolved to embark on a series of protests, to demand a living wage. We have since written to the ministry of Labour and Social Welfare and also ministry of Finance about our eroded wages.





"However, they seem reluctant to act and we are fully aware that the language they understand most is through action, and our members are ready for that.





"Our members are just going to check in on Tuesday, but they are not going to undertake any duties. We are having a sit-in whilst we prepare to escalate the protest to a higher level." Chere said.

Early this month, the government announced salary increments ranging from 13 percent to 29 percent depending on grades, leaving the lowest paid State worker getting RTGS $600.





Zimbabwe is experiencing its worst economic crisis in a decade — amid growing fears that the country's economy could be slipping back to the horror 2008 hyper-inflationary era. As a measure of the scale of the crisis facing the country, which has heightened calls for political dialogue between Mnangagwa and Chamisa, official inflation has now hit 66,8 percent — the highest recorded in the southern African nation since it abandoned the worthless Zimbabwe dollar in 2009.





So dire is the economic crisis that Mnangagwa used his Independence Day celebrations address last month to warn companies against hiking the prices of basic consumer goods, which he said was unjustified.



