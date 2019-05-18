TALK TO CHAMISA : RAMAPHOSA URGES ED





South Africa pilled pressure on President Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday by pushing for all inclusive talks involving MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa saying Pretoria is ready to provide a facilitator for the National Dialogue.





South African Ambassador to Zimbabwe Mphakama Mbete who said the SADC region is ready to provide a facilitator for the National Dialogue told the gathering that, "If necessary for credibility, the leadership of Zimbabwe wishes to consider a facilitator from outside Zimbabwe, we as a region will be ready to propose names from the African Continent."





Mbete was speaking at the National Dialogue launch on Friday. Chamisa has since welcomed the proposal.





Said Chamsia, "We welcome the wise words by the South African Ambassador Mphakama Mbete. He said: the national dialogue must be inclusive and participatory take into account the views of all Zimbabweans.





"We restate that dialogue can't be credible when it ignores the views of 2,6m voters



