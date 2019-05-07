SUPA APPOINTED HIS PA TO POTRAZ BOARD





Former ICT minister Supa Mandiwanzira is back in court today facing allegations of criminal abuse of office for appointing his personal assistant to the board of the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (Potraz).





Mandiwanzira was initially brought to court facing two counts of criminal abuse of office before the other count of engaging a South African firm, Megawatt Company without due process was thrown out unopposed by a High Court judge after the State failed to respond to the former minister’s application for exception to the charges.





He appeared before deputy chief magistrate Elijah Makomo, who postponed the matter to today for trial.





Allegations are that Mandiwanzira was appointed minister in 2014 and was entitled to engage a personal assistant and driver of his own choice. In March 2015, Mandiwanzira brought Tawanda Chinembiri, who was employed at AB Communications as head of finance and business development as his personal assistant.





It is alleged on February 3, 2016, Mandiwanzira appointed Chinembiri to be the ministry’s representative and would sit on both Potraz and Universal Services Fund board meetings. Chinembiri allegedly received $35 000 in board allowances.



