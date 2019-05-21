SULU'S DOGS A MENACE : NEIGHBOURS

Concerned residents in Ashdown Park have lodged a complaint against Orchestra Dendera Kings boss Suluman Chimbetu’s menacing dogs.

His dogs have been accused of being a menace at Rosedeane Garden Flats where he resides.

The dogs have been accused of trespassing into other residents’ premises and also attacking school children that reside at the garden flats.

One of the residents who didn’t want to reveal his name said they have tried to approach the Sean Timba singer over the issue but he has turned a deaf ear on them.

“We have approached him and tried to talk to him about his dogs for close to four months now.

“It appears he doesn’t want to listen to our complaints.

“We have also approached his wife but she is pompous and won’t listen to us.

“His dogs trespass into our yards; bins are all over the place because of the dogs and sometimes harass our children when they come from school.

“All this goes against the garden flats code of conduct.”

In an interview with H Metro, Sulu said he is not aware of the issue as he spends most of his time away from home.

“I’m not aware of that, I am not usually at home. I will consult with my wife and hear what really is going on,” he said. h metro