SOPHIE NDABA DROWNS IN DEBT





Legendary actress and e.tv Hashtags presenter Sophie Ndaba is drowning in a cesspool of debts.





Sunday World can reveal that First National Bank filed papers at the South Gauteng High Court, two weeks ago, to obtain judgment against her after she failed to service her overdraft facility.





This while another bank has this week taken the popular actress to the same court to demand that she gives back her flashy wheels.





According to papers seen by Sunday World, Ndaba and her company Sophla Trading, who were cited as the first and second defendants, respectively, obtained a R150,000 overdraft from FNB in 2016.





"On or about July 7 2016, and at Northcliff, the plaintiff, there and then represented by a duly authorised representative and the first defendant [Sophla Trading], represented by the second defendant [Sophie Ndaba], alternatively, its duly authorised representative, entered into an overdraft facility agreement, in terms of which the plaintiff lent to the first defendant an amount of R150,000.00 as an overdraft facility," reads part of the papers.





The papers state that Ndaba was meant to pay a monthly facility fee of R2,595.00 but breached the agreement after she failed or refused to pay back the set amount.





FNB spokesperson Lwazi Stuurman said: "Due to client confidentiality, the bank cannot provide any details on specific bank accounts".





Ndaba's financial woes are compounded by MFC, the Nedbank Limited division, that has applied for a judgment to attach her Hyundai Mighty HD72 after she failed to pay her monthly instalments.





According to the papers seen by Sunday World, Ndaba was granted R685,000 to purchase the vehicle on February 16 2014.





She was expected to pay the first instalment of R9,742 on April 07 2014 and continue for 72 months until March 07 2021, but she defaulted.





As of February 27, Ndaba was almost R100,000 in arrears after defaulting for nine months.





The bank instructed its lawyers Jay Mothobi Attorneys to drag Ndaba to court after she repeatedly ignored its call centre agents' pleas to settle the arrears.





Anthony Strydom of Jay Mothobi Attorneys confirmed that he got instructions from MFC to obtain a court judgment to attach Ndaba's vehicle.





"Since filing the papers in court, we have not received anything from her. But we can't talk about the matter because it is in court," he said





Last month Sunday World reported that the former Generations actress was facing the threat of losing her home in Featherbrooke Estate in Joburg after she failed to keep up with her monthly instalments.



