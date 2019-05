SOPHIE NDABA DROWNS IN DEBT

"On or about July 7 2016, and at Northcliff, the plaintiff, there and then represented by a duly authorised representative and the first defendant [Sophla Trading], represented by the second defendant [Sophie Ndaba], alternatively, its duly authorised representative, entered into an overdraft facility agreement, in terms of which the plaintiff lent to the first defendant an amount of R150,000.00 as an overdraft facility," reads part of the papers.