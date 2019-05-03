SIX 'SOLDIERS' BREAK INTO HARARE SHOP





SIX notorious armed robbers masquerading as soldiers allegedly broke into a shop in Harare and escaped with goods worth over US$19 000. The daring suspected robbers who were clad in Zimbabwe National Army uniforms allegedly broke into number 5 Ultra Bliss and stole blazers, chinos pair of trousers, jackets and US$2 955 cash among other things.





One of the suspects, Nelson Ngwarati, appeared before magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa yesterday for robbery. Allegations are that on April 20, 2019 at around 0205 hours, the accused person in the company of his accomplices already arrested namely Webster Musarurwa, Givemore Nyarugwe and Tendai Magauze and two others, Trustme Kauzani and Ostern who are still at large, went to number 5 Ultra Bliss in a commuter omnibus.





Dressed in Zimbabwe National Army uniforms and armed with rifles, they allegedly approached two security guards who were guarding the shop. It is the State's case that they threatened the security guards, threatening to shoot them with their rifles if they did not run away. The security guards allegedly ran away leaving the accused at the shop.





It is alleged that the accused persons then smashed the display glasses of the shop with an object likely to be an iron bar and gained entry into the shop. While inside the shop the court heard that they allegedly damaged CCTV cameras before stealing goods worth US$19 575.





The accused persons allegedly loaded the loot into their getaway car, a commuter omnibus which was parked outside and sped off.

On April 29 detectives from CID homicide in Harare reportedly arrested Ngwarati at Artillery Brigade in Domboshava.



