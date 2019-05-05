SIX JAILED FOR TORCHING ZUPCO BUS FREED





SIX men who were recently jailed a combined 32 years for torching a ZUPCO bus and ransacking a supermarket owned by former Cabinet minister and Chegutu East MP Webster Shamu during the January MDC-Alliance instigated violence that rocked the country leaving a trail of destruction and loss to human life were last week granted $50 bail each.





Emmanuel Chari (25), Miston Siriva (30), Charles Bengeza (28), Shylock Chihuri (25), Noleen Dulana (29) and Rumbidzai Dulana (25) were granted $50 bail each by High Court judge Justice Edith Mushore on $50 bail each pending appeal against both conviction and sentence.





When they initially appeared in court, they were eight, but two of them — Cassim Muzhingi and Benson Bhobho — were acquitted due to lack of evidence linking them to the offence.





In aggravation, prosecutor Mr George Manokore called for a stiffer penalty saying there was need to deter like-minded people.





The court heard that the group, with others still at large, barricaded the Harare-Bulawayo Highway with boulders close to Cde Shamu’s Whitehouse Shopping Centre on January 14. They also threw stones at passing cars.





The court heard that the six were part of a mob numbering about 2 000 that stopped a ZUPCO bus heading into Harare and ordered its passengers and crew to disembark.





It was proved that Chari then drove the bus a further 40 metres up the road where it was set alight.





The six, acting in connivance with others still at large, proceeded to a PUMA Service Station operated by Shamu where they ordered staff on duty to leave.





They broke the doors and windows to Webcon Supermarket at the service station and looted the shop before setting a Mitsubishi van in the car park ablaze.



