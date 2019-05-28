SINGLE SLAP KILLS BUHERA MAN





Takesure Urayayi (33) from Buhera under Chief Makumbe has appeared before Magistrate Glynmax Kuhudzai for allegedly killing a fellow villager, Luke Taonezvi (33) after slapping him once in the face.





Urayayi slapped Taonezvi on May 13 at Murambinda Growth Point at 6pm and Taonezvi died on the spot after the deceased had confronted him for dating a married woman who was not identified in court.





The suspect handed himself to the Police soon after allegedly committing the offence which has left the Murambinda community shell shocked.





Urayayi appeared before Magistrate Kuhudzai on Friday last week and was remanded in custody to May 31





It is the state case that on May 13, 2019 at around 6.30pm, Urayayi was in the company of his friend, Moses Kwarimba, and they were heading home from Murambinda Growth Point when he met the deceased, Taonezvi who was also in the company of his friend, Joseph Kuwanda. The deceased then approached Urayayi and warned him against bedding a married woman.



