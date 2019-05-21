RUSAPE HOOKER FOUND DEAD





A RUSAPE commercial sex worker was reportedly found dead at her home last week with a shoelace tied around her neck in a case of suspected foul play.

Manicaland provincial police spokesperson Inspector Tavhiringwa Kakohwa yesterday confirmed the incident to NewsDay saying investigations were continuing.





He said Takudzwa Mugocha (27) went to a local night club with her young sister aged (15) (name withheld).





She hooked up with an unknown man with whom she returned to her house around 7pm. However, she was found dead on her bed by her sister the following morning with a shoelace tied around her neck.





Some household items, including a television set and DVD player, were missing.



