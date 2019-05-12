ROBBER STRIKES COUPLE WITH AN AXE





A 25-YEAR-OLD Redcliff robber was slapped with a six-year jail term after he axed a couple at night before robbing them of their goods valued at $147.





Danisa Moyo (25), from Chakava Farm, was sentenced to 72 months’ imprisonment by Kwekwe magistrate Story Rushambwa, who suspended 20 months of the sentence on condition of good behaviour.





Prosecutor Freddy Ndoro told the court that on February 1 at Collision mine in Kwekwe, Moyo stormed Givemore Munjonjo’s bedroom at night and found him sleeping with his wife Lucy Magwaya.





Moyo, who was armed with an axe, struck the couple once each on their legs and heads before stealing a Nokia phone, two chisels, a shovel, hammer, 30 empty sacks, wool hat, metal cup and a bucket.



