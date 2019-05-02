PUPILS SEXUAL ABUSE CLAIMS GENUINE : GOVT





Investigations by the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education into allegations of sexual and verbal abuse at Monte Cassino Girls High School have established that students’ grievances are genuine and need to be addressed.





Acting Mashonaland East Education Director, Ms Taurai Mudita confirmed the finalisation of the report but refused to shed more light on the contents of the report citing official secrecy.





“Yes, I can confirm that the report is out and that the students’ grievances were genuine and need to be addressed. We are in the process of engaging the school to implement some of the recommendations,” she said.





However, according to sources privy to the report, four teachers, three females and one male, were fingered in the verbal and sexual abuse allegations with the report having recommended that they be put to their defence.





Issues of health and safety were also raised with the school accused of being overcrowded, putting the health of learners at risk. zbc





More than 200 learners from the Catholic church-run school walked more than 7km to Macheke Police Station to present their grievances.



