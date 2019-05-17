skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
Advertise
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Friday, 17 May 2019
PLANNED VIOLENT PROTESTS : ALL LIES
Friday, May 17, 2019
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
NEWS
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a Comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
WHEN TB JOSHUA GOT STRANDED
KHUPE WILL NEVER TAKE OVER : CHAMISA
MDC leader Nelson Chamisa has vowed that his rival Thokozani Khupe will not be allowed to take over leadership of the party despite the Hi...
TSVANGIRAI'S DAUGHTER IN HORROR ACCIDENT
ED CHIDES ZIYAMBI IN PUBLIC
President Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday chided Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs minister Ziyambi Ziyambi in public, accusing him of...
HOSTILE RECEPTION FOR CHAMISA IN BYO
DISGRUNTLED MDC Alliance officials in Bulawayo yesterday gave their leader Mr Nelson Chamisa a hostile reception to the city by painting g...
Powered by
Blogger
.
Copyright © 2018
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a Comment