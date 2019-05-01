PATORANKING PROMOTERS : WE WERE ROBBED





NIGERIAN dancehall artiste Patoranking weekend show promoters Kayse Connect said they felt hard-done by part of their security team, which allegedly smuggled people into the VIP and VVIP arena without paying the requisite US$80 and US$40, respectively.





NewsDay Life & Style understands that some of the fans that found their way into the exclusive VIP space paid as little as US$5 to the security personnel during the Friday show which attracted a full house at the Harare International Conference Centre.





Kayse Connect Representative Elton Kurima said the unfortunate incident, a growing trend at concerts, had negative ripple effects on the arts industry.









“It’s not only the promoters who are affected when such things happen but it touches the whole food chain on different levels including the local artistes who may not get such opportunities in the future as a result,” he said.





After investing heavily to deliver a great night of fun, where Patoranking shared the stage with top-notch local performers including Winky D, Jah Prayzah and ExQ, one would have thought Kayse Connect would get rich pickings.





“There is need for us to be positive in terms of building a good image, not only for Kayse Connect, but also for the country through not only focusing on the negatives, because we had brought him for artistes to glean and learn as well as collaborate with him,” Kurima said.





“Our vision is to build the industry, so you will see us more often. This was our first gig and it has been a learning process, whose lessons we will take into consideration in the future.”



