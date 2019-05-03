NUST STUDENT CHARGED WITH RAPE





A CIVIL engineering student at the National University of Science and Technology(NUST) is in trouble for allegedly raping a friend and fellow student after luring her to his room with the promise of a birthday present.





Rudney Talent Mushayi from Nketa, Bulawayo on Tuesday appeared before magistrate Lungile Ncube at the Bulawayo West Commonage Court facing rape charges.





He pleaded not guilty and was remanded in custody to May 30. The court heard that on April 21 this year, Mushayi invited the student to his room to collect a birthday present.





After unsuccessfully proposing to the woman, he allegedly raped her once after locking the room and hiding the keys.



