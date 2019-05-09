NOTHING TO D WITH US : ZANU PF ON CHAMISA JUDGEMENT





Zanu-PF national spokesperson Cde Simon Khaya Moyo yesterday scoffed at the MDC’s attempt to involve the ruling party in its internal affairs after the High Court nullified the appointment of Mr Chamisa and Eng Mudziri as party co-vice presidents and directing the party to hold an extraordinary congress a month after the date of the order.





“The court ruling by Justice Edith Mushore ordering the MDC party to hold an extraordinary congress within a month to elect a substantive leadership is purely an internal matter within the MDC,” he said.





“It has absolutely nothing to do with Zanu-PF and its visionary leader Cde ED Mnangagwa as insinuated by its spokesperson Mr Jacob Mafume. It is clear from the court proceedings that the applicant is an MDC member. Zanu-PF is too principled a party with a revolutionary history to engage in MDC shenanigans.





“President ED Mnangagwa is too pre-occupied with matters of the state economy as evidenced by the ‘Zimbabwe is open for business’ mantra and vision 2030.”





Yesterday, Justice Edith Mushore ruled that the appointments by Mr Tsvangirai of Mr Chamisa and Engineer Elias Mudzuri as party co-vice presidents three years ago was invalid.





Mr Chamisa and Eng Mudzuri were listed as second and third respondents in the matter.





“The appointment of second (Chamisa) and third (Mudzuri) respondents as deputy presidents of the MDC party were unconstitutional and therefore null and void,” said Justice Mushore.





“The appointment of the second respondent as acting president and president of the MDC party were unconstitutional and therefore null and void.”





In addition, the judge ruled that all the decisions made under the Nelson Chamisa administration are invalid and he cannot preside over party matters.





“All appointments and or reassignments and all actions of the second respondent in his purported capacities as deputy/acting or incumbent president were unconstitutional.





“The first respondent (MDC) be and is hereby ordered to hold an extra-ordinary congress after the lapse of at least one month after the date of this order.”





This means the party’s national council has to go back to the status quo and follow dictates of their constitution to deal with the upcoming congress.





It also means that Mr Chamisa cannot preside over the congress because he was an ordinary card-carrying member of the party before his surprise elevation.



