NATIONAL BUDGET IN RTGS DOLLARS : NCUBE

“When we revised GDP in US$, it moved GDP from $18 billion to $25 billion. The $42 billion future for GDP is for 2018 and we have revalued what was going on in the last quota where the economy grew by over 6,2% and revalued GDP using the new exchange rate. We estimate that by 2019 in December it will be at $70 billion RTGS,” Ncube said.