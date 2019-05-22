skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
Advertise
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Wednesday, 22 May 2019
NABBED AT A ROADBLOCK
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
NEWS
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a Comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
TALK TO CHAMISA : RAMAPHOSA URGES ED
South Africa pilled pressure on President Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday by pushing for all inclusive talks involving MDC Alliance leader Ne...
MUGABE GOVT SECRET NIKUV PAYMENTS REVEALED
Former president Robert Mugabe’s government made a series of secret payments to a company linked to controversial Israeli firm Nikuv, whic...
SOPHIE NDABA DROWNS IN DEBT
Legendary actress and e.tv Hashtags presenter Sophie Ndaba is drowning in a cesspool of debts. Sunday World can reveal that First Nati...
FIND THESE PEOPLE
Chihure chakanaka, chinozoipa kana umwe abatwa! 😱! Zvakaoma pic.twitter.com/WEEeUiyOWa — PANASHE🇿🇼 (@Panashe468) May 20, 2019
COURT NULLIFIES WEDDING
THE High Court has ordered a church pastor, who solemnized a wedding between a nurse and her friend’s husband, to deregister it. Ambas...
Powered by
Blogger
.
Copyright © 2018
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a Comment