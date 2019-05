MY EX TORMENTED ME, SAYS MISRED

“But he would tell me, ‘I’m going to make you suffer,’ and he would go away and he would plan it and I’d still accept it because I was in love. Because I had gotten pregnant when I least expected it, I think my life kind of stopped at that point . . . when I got married he took me away from my family and it wasn’t an option, because I had to go back as I was still living in Mozambique back then. He said I don’t want you to go back and so he went to my house and my parents were there, he was like ‘I’m going to ask your parents for you to marry me so that you don’t go back,’” she said.