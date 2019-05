MWONZORA, HWENDE SPEAK ON SG BATTLE

FDM: In September last year the president co-opted me into the national executive committee after considering the skills that I have. I have been nominated to be secretary-general because, according to section 9.4 of the constitution, the secretary-general should be the chief administrator of the party. He is someone who will be able to keep correspondence and records of the party, put records in place and administration systems in place and this is where I come in. The secretary-general’s job is not just about popularity, it is also about technical capacity and in my 20 years since I left the UZ, I have had a lot of different jobs both in Bulawayo, South Africa and Switzerland and so on. Those appointments and jobs which I had enabled me to have a lot of experience in terms of setting up organisations and administering organisations and in terms of resource mobilisation. I have also acquired qualifications that can enable me to fully qualify for a job like secretary-general. That will enable me to look at the MDC and find ways to commercialise it as a brand and take advantage of the brand value to create financial strength out of it through commercialisation of its regalia.