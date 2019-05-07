MINISTER APPOINTS FIRST LADY HEALTH AMBASSADOR





The Ministry of Health and Child Care has pledged to improve service delivery in hospitals and respect the dignity of all patients.





This came up at the launch of the Nursing Now Zimbabwe Project in Harare, where the First Lady, Auxillia Mnangagwa was honoured to be the country’s Health Ambassador in recognition of her works in improving the health delivery.





The launch of Nursing Now Zimbabwe Project signals a new chapter in the health delivery as nurses have come up with a national pledge on their obligations to improve health delivery.





The First Lady has reaffirmed her commitment to working with the ministry and other partners to ensure that every Zimbabwean gets access to health.

She highlighted the need to capacitate nurses to ensure they deliver their best.





“Nurses are often under-resourced and there is need to capacitate them as they have a key role to play in contributing towards socio and economic development. I am humbled by the latest appointment as Health Ambassador and I pledge to work harder and improve health delivery in Zimbabwe. There is also need to give a voice to nurses and ensure they are given leadership positions in the health sector,” she said.





The Minister of Health and Child Care, Dr Obediah Moyo said negative attitudes among workers can threaten the achievement of universal health coverage.





“Primary health care and comprehensive services must be provided. There should be good customer care and quality provision of services. We have the best nurses who are performing wonders outside the country due to quality training. The First Lady has demonstrated a kin interest in health programmes such as cancer screening. She has supported the Ministry with equipment food for patients and other sundries, hence the appointment,” said Dr Moyo.



