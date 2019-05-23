MINING BOSS SNATCHED MY WIFE : COP





A Chiredzi-based police officer is suing a Renco Mine health safety environment head of department for having an adulterous affair with his wife.





Alfred Mutepfa is suing Simbarashe Mbano for $10 000 for the humiliation and loss of companionship among other things.





Munyaradzi Vengesai of Mugiya and Macharaga Law Chambers, who is representing the plaintiff, confirmed the matter and said they expected the matter to be heard soon.





“My client is suing Mbano for a total of RTGS$10 000 for the humiliation he suffered when the videos and nude pictures of his wife and Mbano circulated on social media.

He is also suing him for loss of companionship, conjugal rights as well as love and affection since the two separated after the incident,” said Vengesai





Sources say the two began the adulterous affair last year when Mutepfa’s wife Excellent Mutepfa who is a student at Morgenster Teachers College was doing attachment at Fusira Primary School under Chief Nyajena area.





The matter is believed to have come out when Excellent went for sporting activities and claimed that he had been given transport money by her husband’s young brother.





On returning from the sporting event, Mutepfa is said to have asked for Excellent’s phone and discovered that she had been receiving money from Mbano.





Mbano is said to have admitted having an affair during a WhatsApp conversation with Mutepfa and agreed to pay but later on refused saying he did not know that she was married.





Excellent’s behaviour have not only affected his husband but also other ladies who felt that they were suffering at the hands of their husbands who think they behave in the same manner



