MINER SHOT OVER POOL BALL





A MINER from Filabusi has been arrested for allegedly fatally shooting a mine owner four times following a dispute over a pool ball that went missing during a game.





Xolani Ncube (35) of Mlenja area allegedly shot Samuel Donga, who was the owner of Marvel Mine in Filabusi, three times in the chest and once on the arm with a Ross revolver.





Ncube fled from the scene after committing the crime but handed himself to the police after five days.





He was not asked to plead when he appeared briefly before Gwanda magistrate, Miss Lerato Nyathi facing a murder charge and was remanded in custody to May 16.





Prosecuting, Miss Glenda Nare said Ncube surrendered himself at the police station on Tuesday after he had been on the run for five days.





She said Ncube had an altercation with Donga’s employees after a black ball went missing during a pool game.





“On 24 April Ncube was playing a pool game at Marvel Compound with Donga’s employees when the black ball went missing and he accused them of stealing it which resulted in a misunderstanding,” she said.





“Donga later heard about the matter and went to Ncube’s home in a bid to resolve the dispute. Donga arrived at Ncube’s home and accused him of attacking his workers. This didn’t go down well with Ncube who drew a Ross revolver from his waist and shot Donga three times in the chest and once on the left arm. Donga died on the spot and his body was taken to Filabusi District Hospital Mortuary.”



