MDC, ZANU PF LOCK HORNS IN ANOTHER BY ELECTION





THE Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has set May 31 as the date for the nomination of candidates eager to contest the Nyanga Rural District Council ward 26 by-election.





Manicaland provincial chief elections officer Mr Moffat Masabeya has confirmed the date.





“The nomination court will sit on May 31 to select candidates who will participate in the Nyanga RDC ward 26 by-election, which was proclaimed vacant following the death of an MDC Alliance councillor elected during the July 2018 harmonised elections,” he said.





Nyanga RDC ward 26 Clr Elias Mashumba died at Bonda Mission last month after a short illness.





Ward 26 is predominantly in the forestry area which covers Erin, Selborne and Mutarazi areas.





ZEC has described another local authority election which was held last Saturday in Mutasa Ward 10 as peaceful, and hailed the political parties which contested for showing maturity, tolerance and co-existence.





Mutasa Ward Elections Officer Mr Conillias Mudehwe said voting went on well and all the candidates accepted the results.



