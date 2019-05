MDC MPs WALKOUT COSTS $100K

“Hon (Tabitha) Khumalo, you have demonstrated good example, but the head of train without a trailer or trailers cannot move, you tried, but can we send a word that in the national interest and respecting the tax payers’ money, we need to do business as much as we can so that we cover up in the legislative agenda. I would urge you as the national chair of the main opposition party to ensure that next week when we come back, we have to cover what should have been covered today plus much more which will be presented to us by the Leader of Government business so that we are within the time lines of finishing the legislative agenda during this session. It is very important,” said Adv Mudenda.