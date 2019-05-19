MASSIVE STREET PROTESTS AFTER CONGRESS CHAMISA





MDC Alliance leader Advocate Nelson Chamisa has once again threatened to cause nationwide strife after he openly called for violent demonstrations in the country in a bid to unseat a constitutionally elected government.





At a time when President Emmerson Mnangagwa and other political leaders are engaging in dialogue calling for the people of Zimbabwe to come together and work for the development of the country, Chamisa and his party’s leadership called for violent demonstrations during a rally held in Chiredzi.





Addressing his supporters this Sunday in Chiredzi, Chamisa called upon his supporters to join him in violent demonstrations soon after their congress.





“Toti tirikuuyako musi wakati kusvika musi wakati, kwete chamuhwande-hwande. Zvatiri kuuyira ndechichi nechichi saka touyako munenge muneni here ndikati touyako (We are coming for you from this date until such a date, we are telling you this openly. We are coming for abc, will you join me in this, so that we go for them together. Chamisa said.

Chamisa continues to declare himself MDC partY’s president despite the recent High Court ruling that nullified his presidency. He also attacked parties engaging in the political actors dialogue (POLAD) which was officially launched this Friday by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.





The MDC Alliance party was early this year fingered in the ZCTU organised violent demonstrations which led to loss of lives and damage to property as well as looting. zbc



