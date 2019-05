MASSIVE STREET PROTESTS AFTER CONGRESS CHAMISA

“Toti tirikuuyako musi wakati kusvika musi wakati, kwete chamuhwande-hwande. Zvatiri kuuyira ndechichi nechichi saka touyako munenge muneni here ndikati touyako (We are coming for you from this date until such a date, we are telling you this openly. We are coming for abc, will you join me in this, so that we go for them together. Chamisa said.