MAN RAPES SISTER TWICE





A Nineteen-year-old Mutare man has appeared in court on allegations of raping his 13-year-old sister twice last year.





The man appeared before Mutare magistrate Ms Sekai Chiundura and is expected back in court on June 15.





It is the State’s case that sometime in April and August 2018 on dates unknown to the court, the accused returned home from Manica Bridge, where he was staying with his uncle.





His parents left him in charge of the complainant and two other siblings. The court heard that the man sent the younger siblings to buy some snacks so that he could be alone with the complainant.





It is alleged that when the younger siblings went out the complainant went into the sitting room, and the accused followed her, locked the door and took a cloth from the couch and tied it around his sister’s eyes and raped her.





He threatened her with physical punishment if she told anyone.



