MAN RAPES NIECE (12) FOR $1





A WOMAN from Bulawayo allegedly scolded her daughter for not taking a $1 that her uncle had promised her after raping her.





This came out when a 41-year-old man appeared in court for raping his 12-year-old niece whom he had promised to give a $1 in exchange for her silence.





The man pleaded not guilty to rape when he appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Ms Sibongile Msipa.





He was remanded out of custody to June 12. The court heard that when the complainant told her mother about what had happened, she chided her and asked why she did not take the money.





Prosecuting, Ms Concilia Ncube said on an unknown date in November last year, the girl was home alone when the accused person came over and demanded to have sex with her in exchange for $1.





“The complainant refused. Accused person dragged her by the hand to a toilet, locked the door and forced the minor to lie on the floor. “The accused person undressed the complainant and raped her once without protection.





“After the alleged act the accused person went away stating that he had got what he wanted and never gave the complainant the $1 he had promised.





“When the complainant’s mother arrived home from a bar at around 10PM, the complainant informed her about the ordeal but she shouted at her and demanded to know why she didn’t take the money which she said they would have used to buy relish,” said Ms Ncube.





She said the matter came to light when the complainant approached a female Childline worker who was at an enumeration programme with the Department of Social Welfare and told her about her ordeal.





The matter was reported and the complainant was referred to hospital for medical examination.



