MAN KILLS EX WIFE, BURNS CORPSE





A JILTED Beatrice man allegedly killed his ex-wife and set her hut on fire in a bid to burn the corpse.





Christopher Chimina of Plot 5, Silver Oak Farm is currently assisting the police with investigations following the death of his ex-wife, Fortunate Muduwa (45), who he allegedly killed at his homestead.





Mashonaland East provincial police spokesperson Inspector Tendai Mwanza confirmed the incident yesterday.





“I confirm receiving a murder case in Beatrice. The suspect is currently in police custody and will soon be taken to court to answer to a murder charge,” Mwanza said.





According to the police, the accused and deceased separated mid-last year over an undisclosed dispute. After the separation, Chimina relocated to Chinhoyi.





It is reported that during the accused’s absence, Muduwa had a relationship with another man from the same farm.





In March this year, the accused reportedly returned to his plot in Beatrice. It is believed that when the now deceased heard of the return of the accused, she frequently went to see him looking for money for the upkeep of their two minor children.





On May 4, Muduwa allegedly went to visit the accused. A neighbour reportedly discovered smoke coming out from one of the huts.





The neighbour rushed to the scene and discovered that the hut was on fire and that the body of the deceased was also lying outside close to the burning hut. Other villagers tried to put out the fire, but to no avail. The hut was completely destroyed and Muduwa’s body was partially burnt by the raging fire.



