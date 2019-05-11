MAN KIDNAPS STRANDED WOMAN, KEEPS HER HOSTAGE FOR TWO DAYS





A 32-YEAR-OLD man from Bulawayo has been sentenced to four years in jail for kidnapping a stranded woman and keeping her hostage for two days after she approached him seeking help.





Ndumiso Ncube pleaded not guilty to a kidnapping charge but was convicted by Bulawayo regional magistrate, Mrs Sibonginkosi Mnkandla.





The court heard that Ncube kidnapped the 18-year-old woman Ms Langelihle Ntini who had asked him for help in Bulawayo when she was on her way to Plumtree from Gweru.





Prosecuting, Mr Simbarashe Manyiwa said on February 13 this year at around 4PM, Ms Ntini alighted from a bus in Bulawayo en route to Plumtree where she had secured a job as a maid.





“She approached Ncube at the terminus and asked where she could find transport to Plumtree. Since she had no cellphone she asked Ncube if he could help her call the person she was going to see. Ncube agreed to help her and asked her to accompany him to his house to get the cellphone and she complied.





“They arrived at Ncube’s home at Burombo Flats, Thorngrove, Bulawayo, and Ncube told Ms Ntini to wait for him as he was going to get his phone from his sister’s place,” said Mr Manyiwa.





He said when Ncube came back to the house late at night, he suggested that Ms Ntini should sleep and travel the next morning.





“On the following morning Ncube told Ms Ntini to cook and wash his clothes but she refused. “Ncube left the house, locked her inside and showed up at night at around 10PM. On the same day he asked Ms Ntini to cook supper and she complied.





“After eating Ncube told her that he wanted to marry her but she rejected his proposal,” said the prosecutor.





“On February 15, Ncube told Ms Ntini not to talk to anyone and again left her locked up in the room. At around 10AM on the same day Ms Ntini opened the window, shouted to people who were passing by and briefly narrated her story as she sought help.”



