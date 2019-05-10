MAN FINDS EX WITH ANOTHER MAN, KILLS HER





A Marange man killed his wife in cold blood after catching her pants down having quality time with another man in the bushes last Tuesday.





Manicaland police spokesperson Inspector Tavhiringwa Kakohwa confirmed the death of Rosemary Muchangidze (37) of Marahwa village, Chief Marange who was fatally assaulted by husband Oliver Mutafi (35) all over her body until she died.





Circumstances were that on May 7 at around 7 pm Muchangidze misled their children into believing that they were retiring to bed in separate rooms of the same house and sneaked out of the house to meet her lover at a bushy area about 50 metres from her home.





On the same day at around 10 pm Mutafi arrived home and saw Muchangidze with Novel Chada, a diamond dealer in the bushy area. Mutafi severely assaulted his wife several times all over her body with a hard object causing serious injuries while Chada ran away.





Muchangidze screamed for help alerting neighbours, who rushed to the scene to investigate. Upon their arrival, they saw Mutafi assaulting Muchangidza.





Muchangidze had been seriously injured and was bleeding from the forehead. Mutafi stopped assaulting her and ordered her to tell those gathered the reason why he was assaulting her.





She stated that her husband found her with Chada her boyfriend. “As Mutafi started moving away, his wife stated that she had been badly injured and Mutafi replied saying that is what a prostitute deserves. Mutafi then went to his home where he broke into the house and took his wife’s money and went away,’’ said Insp Kakohwa.





On the same night Mutafi took his Nissan Caravan with vehicle registration number ADJ7939 from the driver Admire Mutsago who resides in the same village but left it about 500 metres from Mutsago’s home after it got stuck in the sand along the Mutsago-Chiadzwa road.





Neighbours noted that Muchangidze was showing no sign of life and alerted other villagers who rushed to Marange Police station where a report was made.





“Muchangidze sustained a cut on the chin, bruised and blood stained face, swollen left eye, bruises on the left hand, swollen left palm bruises on the left fingers, bruises on both breasts, at the back, on both thighs and buttocks and she had three deep cuts on the neck.





“Mutafi is still at large and investigations are in progress.





“Mutafi was no longer regularly visiting her wife at their home as he sometimes slept at his shop as the couple was having marital problems. The couple was customarily married and had two children. Sometime in November last year, they had a domestic dispute resulting in the claiming of RTGS$200 per month as maintenance for the two minor children. Muchangidze further filed an application to share their matrimonial property at Mutare Civil Court in February 2019 and the case is still pending,” said Insp Kakohwa. Manica Post







