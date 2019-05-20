MAGATE AT WORSHIP SUMMIT





POPULAR danchall chanter Enzol Ishall was a surprise guest at the second edition of the Worship Summit held at the Harare International Conference Centre on Saturday although he did not take to the stage.





The award-winning musician’s presence, however, was enough to excite the thousands who attended the summit.





The award-winning artist’s songs — Kanjiva and Magate — have become local dancehall soundtracks despite their sexual innuendo.





The Worship Summit founder and cleric, Batsirai Java, declared that the musician was going to release a gospel album and he will perform songs from the album at next year’s edition of the summit.





In a previous interview with NewsDay Life & Style, Enzo Ishall expressed his wish to sing gospel as thanksgiving for the favour of God he has experienced in his life.





The people who congregated at the summit — headlined by renowned gospel acts Janet Manyowa, Michael Mahendere and Takesure Zamar — were not expecting Enzo Ishall, but the palpable excitement torched by his presence proved his cross-genre appeal.





When Java, whose is the founder of Tabernacle of Grace Ministries, called him to the stage, some fans even called out for him to perform.





The summit’s headline acts, proved their dominance of the local gospel music circuit through top notch performances backed by Spirit Praise band that had guests taking to the dance floor.





First on stage was Mahendere with the popular tracks, Makanka Jesu and This Is My Time, which had fans singing along.





Manyowa took the show a notch higher with the tracks Zadzisa and Nyasha Nengoni, off her latest album, Grateful. Zamar wrapped up the business of the day with a thrilling performance that saw him singing Ndinokurera and Zimbabwe, an emotional song that is a prayer for a broken nation.





The summit, whose first edition last year was headlined by top South African gospel musician, Dr Tumi, did not have a foreign guest artiste this year, with many of the gospel songs performed in local languages.



