LIVERPOOL STUN BARCELONA





Liverpool produced one of the greatest comebacks in Champions League history to beat Barcelona 4-0 on Tuesday, overturning a three-goal first-leg deficit and advancing to their second successive final with a 4-3 aggregate victory.





Two goals each from stand-in forward Divock Origi and halftime substitute Georginio Wijnaldum left Lionel Messi and Barcelona utterly shell-shocked by a Liverpool performance full of passion, belief and determination.





Juergen Klopp’s side will play the winner of Wednesday’s other semi-final between Ajax Amsterdam and Tottenham Hotspur, with the Dutch side leading 1-0 from the first-leg in London.

For Barca, who went out to on away goals to AS Roma in the quarter-finals last year after winning the first-leg 4-1, it was a bitter night that will raise many questions for coach Ernesto Valverde.





Messi, whose two goals in the first leg had given his team a seemingly comfortable advantage, was unable to make his influence on the game count with an away goal that would have been decisive.





"The whole game was too much," a breathless Klopp told BT Sport.





"Winning is difficult but with a clean sheet, I don't know how they did it."





Klopp was almost giddy in the interview, checking it was past the watershed before swearing and saying he was happy to pay a fine.





"It means so much to all of us," he said. "There are more important things in the world. But creating this emotional atmosphere together is so special. It's all about the players.



