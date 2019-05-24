KHUPE PREPARES FOR EXTRAORDINARY CONGRESS





THE Dr Thokozani Khupe-led MDC-T has said preparations for its extraordinary congress are at an advanced in line with a recent High Court judgment, which nullified MDC leader Nelson Chamisa’s appointment as president of the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC-T).





Justice Edith Mushore ruled that the decision by the late former MDC-T president Morgan Tsvangirai to handpick two additional vice presidents, Mr Chamisa and Engineer Elias Mudzuri, was illegal and that the party should hold an extraordinary congress within a month using 2014 structures.





Mr Chamisa, however, filed a notice of appeal at the Supreme Court on Thursday.





In a statement yesterday, Dr Khupe said the party was confident of victory and retaining its former glory. “I have had extensive consultations with different stakeholders and constituencies and all are determined to take our party back from the toxic claws of the infamous ‘G40’.





“Very soon all the delegates of our 2014 congress will have an opportunity to once again retain our movement to its former glorious days of steadfastness to the culture, character, values and principles of social democracy,” said Dr Khupe.





She said the party welcomes the appeal of the High Court judgment by Mr Chamisa because they respect the country’s rule of law.





“Frivolous as it is, at least it is a departure from the slippery slope posture of impugning the judiciary every time the judgment is not favourable to one’s subjective democracy.





“We have a lot of legal and political options we can employ moving forward and l want the membership to take courage in that our strength is derived from our strong commitment to constitutionalism and democratic values and processes,” said Dr Khupe.





She added that she will soon be visiting all districts and wards of the party, in preparation for the “MDC-T legitimate Extraordinary Congress”.





“There is therefore no need to panic or even employ money and energy in stopping some gathering purported to be our ‘congress’ as such a gathering is null and void and only amounts to a jamboree.





“I urge all our cadres to remain vigilant, loyal and dedicated to the values of our struggle and the character and culture of our movement during this time. Rest assured, victory is certain,” said Dr Khupe.





Mr Chamisa was one of the two vice presidents handpicked by Mr Tsvangirai and was later elevated to the position of party president.





The contested judgment followed an application by Gokwe district organising secretary, Mr Elias Mashavire, challenging the 2016 decision by the late MDC-T leader decision to handpick Mr Chamisa and Engineer Mudzuri as his deputies.





The two joined Dr Khupe, who was voted for at the 2014 congress.





Mr Chamisa and Dr Khupe went their separate ways following the death of Mr Tsvangirai in February last year.



