INTERPOL TO HUNT FOR MZEMBI





The State has enlisted the services of the International Police Organisation (Interpol) to extradite fugitive former Foreign Affairs Minister Walter Mzembi who is believed to be holed up in South Africa.





Mzembi, who is on an outstanding warrant of arrest, is facing charges of theft of trust property.





Appearing for the State, Mr Brian Vito told regional magistrate Mr Hoseah Mujaya that the South African Police was now on the look out for Mzembi.





To support his claims, Mr Vito tendered to the court a copy of a letter which he said had been written to Interpol.

“We had not taken this stance as we believed that he would return as had been highlighted by the defence which said he was mainly receiving treatment, but it does not seem like that is the case.





“Whatever arrangements we have been making, we have now formalised them through Interpol as ZACC has since made a request to Interpol to have the accused person placed on red alert,” he said.



